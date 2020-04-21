The Public Service Commission announced Monday in a press release that its transportation officers met all federal requirements for enforcing laws respecting maximum vehicle size and weights on the interstate system and state highways.
Meeting these requirements is necessary in order for West Virginia to receive its full allotment of the federal aid funds for the National Highway System apportioned to the state for the next fiscal year.
The PSC has met these requirements every year since taking over weight enforcement efforts from DOH in 2003. At stake was about $40 million in federal funding. The funds will be received by the West Virginia Division of Highways and used for routine maintenance or other improvements.