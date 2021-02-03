Prosperity Road, which suffered an "embankment failure in January 26, will be closed at the 700 block for at least three more weeks in order to ensure public safety, State Department of Highway officials announced Wednesday.
"We understand the interruption that this causes drivers, and we appreciate the patience and understanding that they're giving us to try to get this done and repaired properly, without it endangering anyone's life," said Joe Pack, District Engineer for District 10, the regional office in Princeton.
A pole that holds electrical wires was not anchored properly in the ground on Wednesday. Crews from Appalachian Power and other unidentified utility companies were at the road closure on Wednesday to repair the pole, he added.
Pack said that on Jan. 26, an official from the Department of Highways in Beckley notified him that an "embankment failure" had occurred at Prosperity Road.
"(That's) a fancy way of saying the road slipped out from under us," Pack explained.
Pack said that motorists had likely called 911 or the Beckley DOH offices on Tuesday to alert officials that the road had cracked. The Beckley officials called Pack's office and reported that the road had cracked and that it was beginning to sink.
"We had someone who was on site, probably within 20 to 30 minutes," said Pack.
He added that those initial responders reported to DOH that the damage was outside of the local DOH's area of expertise.
"(They were) basically saying, 'Hey this is a major issue,'" he noted. "As a district engineer, when we start having conversations about possibly having to close the road, of course, I was on site.
"We take closures every seriously. We understand the impact it has on the public. We don't take the matter lightly."
Pack said he came to Beckley and that he and others noted that the water line was still leaking water into the area. Nearby, an electrical pole had also started to lean.
"It was 100 percent a safety issue," said Pack. "We just basically felt it wouldn't be safe for the public to drive on that roadway."
DOH closed Prosperity Road at the site in order to repair the water line and the pole.
He said that Beckley Water Co. capped and relocated the water line as the first step towards re-opening the road. Once the water line was relocated, utility companies came to the site to address the electricity concerns.
AEP crews and others must move the power pole to a more stable position.
"The pole is in danger of falling," said Pack. "That would be an interruption to TV, phone, internet and power, not to mention the dangers it would cause people.
"So we've allowed the utility companies in there before us to relocate their lines.
"When we come in and do our repairs...the road is open."
He said that DOH crews aim to come in early the week of Feb. 8 to begin making temporary repairs. They hope to be able to get asphalt and to patch the road so that they may open it to traffic. The process could take two weeks, he said.
After it is open, he said, crews will make permanent repairs once construction season had started.
"Normally, we look at March and April," he said, adding that those months are when DOH crews officially get out of the SRIC season — Snow Removal and Ice Control.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said on Jan. 26 that he had been notified of the Prosperity Road closure but that the embankment slip did not occur within city limits.