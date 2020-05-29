The Prospect League held out as long as it could, but still was unable to escape the hold COVID-19 has on the rest of the world.
The league announced Friday morning that it has canceled the 2020 season, following the path that several other wood bat leagues have taken.
The league decided in April to postpone the start of the season from May 28 to July 1. But the threat of the coronavirus proved too difficult to overcome.
“The Prospect League is not alone in the baseball world in the difficult decision that we had to make,” Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien said in a statement. “As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they feel the weight of this loss for their players, their fans and their communities. This was an exceptionally difficult decision made in an unprecedented time”.
This summer would have marked the West Virginia Miners’ 10-year anniversary in the Prospect League. The league itself began operations in 2009.
The Miners had 24 players on their roster as of Friday morning. The league agreed to expand rosters to 34 this summer.
“It is very disappointing for our fans and players,” said Tim Epling, who was scheduled to return as the Miners manager after a one-year hiatus. “Our league has been proactive. We cannot control the decisions that other state governments make. States that allow teams to practice but cannot play, doesn’t make sense to me. They can walk into types of businesses shoulder-to-shoulder, but can’t be outside, spaced out, etc. Hopefully our state and local community will continue to be proactive in getting our area back to work.
“I have been hearing from the majority of our community and they see it for what it is. Most all of our sponsors have been very supportive working through all of this. We are already receiving calls from new companies and organizations wanting to get involved this summer and the 2021 season. That is very encouraging. Light shines the brightest in the darkest tunnel. We are blessed and will continue to be blessed because that’s the way our God operates.”
