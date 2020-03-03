Raleigh County jurors on Thursday deliberated for one hour before finding a 29-year-old Beckley woman guilty in her 5-month-old daughter’s death.
Ariel Bennett was found guilty of child neglect resulting in death after she became drunk and placed her infant, Gracelynn, in bed with her around 1 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2015.
Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller called witnesses who reported that Bennett, with a blood alcohol level of .289, rolled onto Gracelynn and suffocated her.
The legal alcohol limit is .08.
Bennett and her husband, the baby’s father, Andrew Bennett, lived in the upstairs of Andrew’s parents’ home with Gracelynn and two other children, ages 2 and 4. Andrew, who worked as a coal miner, had purchased Smirnoff vodka and Four Loco alcoholic drinks for Bennett, who was unemployed. He then left for work on Nov. 7, 2015, leaving the three children alone with Bennett, Keller said.
According to Keller, Gracelynn had been born addicted to drugs. Raleigh General Hospital staff had weaned her from the substances and sent her home with her biological parents, the Bennetts.
Keller said the rooms where the Bennetts lived constituted a “residential landfill.”
Police testified that they had never seen a house as horribly kept as the house where the Bennett children were living. Keller said garbage bags were piled halfway up the wall, feces were spread throughout the bathroom, food was rotting, alcoholic drink bottles and cups were spread around the house and a “mountain” of rotting garbage was in the living space.
Dr. John Fernald, a local pediatrician, told jurors he had been in Third World countries where people lived in tents with dirt floors and that the Bennetts’ space was the most deplorable living conditions he had ever seen.
“This was not a messy house,” Keller said. “It was just as if you would eat a meal and, too lazy to walk downstairs where the kitchen is, throw the plate and let it sit there for a month, rotting.
“The 4-year-old can’t walk on the floor to get to the toilet. There’s no floor. It’s all garbage.”
Open windows would have allowed two pre-school-age children to fall, said Keller.
According to testimony offered at trial, Gracelynn’s cousin went upstairs and saw the baby underneath Bennett, who was then 25 years old. She was unable to wake Bennett or to get her off of Gracelynn. She called for the baby’s grandmother to help and then called 911. The call was played for jurors.
Emergency responders and police testified that Gracelynn had been dead for hours by the time she was taken from underneath her mother. Bennett was unresponsive as ambulance workers removed the baby from the bedroom.
Fernald testified that Gracelynn would have been cognizant enough to realize she was suffocating. Bennett’s hair was found wrapped around Gracelynn’s hand, a sign that the baby had struggled to roll out from under her mother.
State medical examiners ruled Gracelynn’s death to be asphyxia, caused by being overlain by an alcohol-impaired adult.
Keller said the child died as a result of “PUI,” or “parenting under the influence.”
Drinking alcohol is not illegal, Keller said.
“We’re not talking about a mom having a glass of wine,” she added. “We’re talking about a .289 BAC.
“Driving is legal,” said Keller. “Drinking is legal. You can be at home and get drunk. That’s legal. As soon as you drink and drive drunk, that’s illegal.”
Police said Bennett initially reported she had had only two beers. Later, she admitted that she had drunk a fifth of a 100 proof bottle of Smirnoff and two grape-flavored Four Loco drinks.
“She tried to blame her husband, repeatedly,” said Keller. “She said, ‘I only got drunk because Andrew was supposed to be baby-sitting with me.’”
Bennett had rejected two earlier plea deals. Her husband, who had pleaded in August 2017 to gross child neglect with risk of serious bodily injury or death, appeared as a defense witness.
Jurors found Bennett guilty on two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, which were related to the living conditions of the other two children.
After Gracelynn’s death, the couple had another baby, said Keller. The baby and the two toddlers are in foster care.
“People need to understand. CPS is not your only worry,” she warned of parenting while intoxicated. “It’s a crime.
“The law imposes a special duty of care to a parent of a helpless child, because the child can’t call 911, and they’re held captive by their mothers and fathers.
“Then again, 99 percent of people don’t have to be told by the law to love and protect their children.
“They know that from God,” she said. “The laws are in place for the small percentage of sociopathic parents that require the law to step in to protect the babies they don’t care to protect.”