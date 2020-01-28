Prosecutor asks for patience as matter is investigated

On Jan. 17, a young man from Westside High School walked into the visitors locker room at county rival Wyoming East High School for a basketball game and was met with a deplorable and despicable drawing with his name attached to it. Since this was discovered, widespread outrage and concern, has swept through not only our small Wyoming County communities, but state and nationwide as well.
As Prosecuting Attorney for Wyoming County, my staff and I worked very diligently with local law enforcement and the administration of the Board of Education to discover the facts surrounding this incident. I, along with my staff and local law enforcement, have intensely reviewed evidence and spoke with numerous witnesses.
My staff, along with law enforcement, are devoted completely to the people of Wyoming County, West Virginia. We are proud to be West Virginians by birth and by choice as we choose to spend our professional lives working for our friends, neighbors and communities in what are our hometowns. However, our staff members and law enforcement have children who attend each high school (with one member of my staff having children enrolled in both high schools) and with conversations with this young man’s mother, I decided, in what was a well-informed and proper decision, to request a state trooper from another detachment to investigate and a special prosecutor to handle any subsequent prosecution involving this incident.
That said, the purpose of this statement is a humble and sincere request that our communities return to normalcy.
To our citizens of Wyoming County, I would like to express to you that I have full faith in the professionals who have been assigned to investigate and prosecute this matter in that the facts of what occurred will be discovered and promptly addressed accordingly. Let’s never forget that we are close, tight-knit communities in Wyoming County that work and socialize with one another as friends, families and neighbors and watch our children grow up together to become successful and respectful members of our communities as we are. We all celebrate together with happiness and joy when things go great and we are kind, compassionate and understanding when things go wrong. Let’s not forget who we are and what we are; through all events and life’s trials and tribulations, we stand as Wyoming County, together and united. We always will.
To the state and to the nation, West Virginia is indeed “Almost Heaven.” Wyoming County is a big slice of that Heaven with its natural scenic beauty and mountainous trails that people come from around the nation to enjoy each and every day. We are great people who are hard working, God-fearing and love and raise our children with positive family values that carry them the rest of their lives.There is no kinder people you will find anywhere than here in Wyoming County, West Virginia, and I am so proud to call this area my home and I will never leave it.
I ask that you do not judge our people on this incident of what appears to be, more likely than not, one individual in spite of how disgusting and despicable this incident is. That is simply not accurate to define an area and its people for the deplorable act of an individual or even of a few. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for this young man, his family and our communities as we strive to return to normalcy and allow our justice system to take its course.
Please, all, let’s never forget that we are not just Westside High School and not only Wyoming East High School. We are communities of caring, compassionate and loving people. We are Wyoming County, West Virginia, together and united forever.
Thank you so much.
Micheal Cochrane
Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney