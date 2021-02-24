The deadline for West Virginia high school seniors in the 2021 graduating class to apply for the Promise Scholarship is midnight Monday, March 1.
Applicants will need to complete both the application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be considered for the scholarship program, which provides up to $4,750 per year to cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees at in-state colleges and universities.
Because of challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, applications for the Promise Scholarship are down 40 percent compared to this time last year. To give as many students as possible the opportunity to qualify, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission extended the deadline for 2021 seniors to earn qualifying ACT or SAT test scores until August 31.
Students who complete the Promise application and FAFSA by March 1 will also be automatically entered into The Education Alliance’s “Cool Cash for College” contest and could win Apple Airpods, wireless printers, mini refrigerators, or gift cards.
A final drawing in the contest will take place on Tuesday, March 2.
As a result of three previous drawings, 108 West Virginia high school seniors are receiving prizes to help them in their postsecondary education.
The FAFSA is free and available through the U.S. Department of Education at fafsa.gov.
The Promise Scholarship application is available at cfwv.com/promise.
For assistance with applications, students and families are encouraged to call the state’s financial aid hotline at 877-987-7664. Students are also encouraged to sign up for West Virginia’s text-message college counseling program, “Txt 4 Success,” by visiting http://www.cfwvconnect.com/txt-4-success/.