Defendants in seven separate Project Guardian cases, three in southern West Virginia, appeared in federal court last week.
Jonathan Felts, 31, of Greenbrier County was sentenced to 50 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Felts previously admitted that on August 16, 2018, he was a passenger in a motor vehicle driving on Route 20 in Summers County. The vehicle was stopped because the registration plates were not visible. The deputy sheriff smelled burned marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy had each occupant exit the vehicle. In Felts’ backpack, deputies located a Springfield Armory XDS, .40 caliber six round magazine, numerous empty baggies used in the distribution of controlled substances, a blue digital scale, and approximately three grams of a white crystal substance.
Upon further search of the vehicle, deputies located a Glock, model 27, .40 caliber pistol under the passenger seat and a Springfield Armory XDS, .40 caliber pistol stuffed underneath the cushion of the back seat. The Springfield Armory XDS, .40 caliber six round magazine that was located in a lock box found in Felts’ red backpack fit the Springfield Armory XDS, .40 caliber pistol.
Felts’ prior felony convictions included delivery of oxymorphone and burglary in Greenbrier County.
David Moore, 40, of Beckley was sentenced to 46 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Moore previously admitted that on April 1, 2017, a Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled him over near the Beckley bypass. At the time of the stop, the officer saw a firearm in the back seat area of Moore’s car. Moore admitted to the deputy that he possessed the Sig Sauer P522, .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm found in the car. Moore further admitted that he knew it was illegal for him to possess a firearm because he had beenconvicted of a felony in 2003 in Raleigh County Circuit Court for delivery of a controlled substance.
Richard Spinks, 40, of Richwood was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a term of three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Spinks previously admitted he was in possession of a firearm on June 22, 2019, despite his knowledge that he was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms due to a 2010 felony conviction in Nicholas County Circuit Court for forgery.
Spinks was witnessed carrying a Savage .22 caliber rifle into the home of another individual in Richwood by a sergeant with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department. When officers arrived at the residence to investigate, they encountered Spinks and two other individuals, who both gave statements indicating that Spinks carried the weapon into the residence. The firearm was seized, and Spinks was then placed under arrest.
The cases are part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
