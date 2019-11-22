Progress is being made in Beckley at the site of what has been known as “the hole.”
A fire in January 2011, left three structures that were so damaged they had to be torn down. Since then, debate has flowed about how to use the property.
City workers began building a retaining wall and filling the space with blocks as a foundation. This week, sod is being placed and the next phase will include turning the site into a plaza with a sculpture.
The design will feature state birds — cardinals — taking flight.