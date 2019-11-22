Click here for story

Progress is being made at the site of the new Plaza, formerly known as "the hole." A fire in January 2011 left three structures so damaged they had to be torn down. Since then, debate has flowed about how to use the property. City workers began building a retaining wall and filling the space with blocks as a foundation. This week sod is being placed and the next phase will include turning the site into a plaza with a sculpture. The design will feature cardinals, the state bird, taking flight.

