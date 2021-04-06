The Fayette Institute of Technology has recently stepped up to the plate to assist in helping the New River Humane Society fill some of its funding holes.
A fundraising effort for the NRHS is “a combination of three different projects from three different programs,” according to Sherry McDaniel, careers in education instructor at FIT, based in Oak Hill.
Members of the carpentry program constructed dog houses to donate to NRHS for a fundraiser. In the careers in education program, one of the seniors — Whitley Williams — undertook a community service project that has already raised over $1,000 from designing and selling NRHS masks and earrings. Finally, a junior from the media class — Kiersten Hildebrand — donated a design she created for a T-shirt logo to be sold for fundraisers, as well.
Carpentry students include Matthew Bradford, John Aguilar, Zachariah Baird, Robert Knight III, Leonard Farrow, Dominique Johnson, Michael Lockett, Tyler Mullins, Christian Muovich, Cody Peters, Connor Sutton, Maxwell Underwood, Isaac Wallace, Jacob Ward and Ronald Wilson.
Joseph Gutshall is the carpentry instructor, and Keith Doherty is the media instructor.
In addition to continuing its support of the NRHS, the projects allow students “to show off their skills they’ve learned in the program and tie it in with community service work,” McDaniel said. “They also have to have community service hours to graduate.”
“We’re truly grateful for the instructors and students here at Fayette Institute of Technology; they have come together for years for different projects to support the humane society,” said Kathy Gerencer, president of the New River Humane Society board of directors. “It’s heartwarming to see a group of young people seeing the value of what our organization does and wanting to support us in our efforts.
“Certainly this past year has taken a hit for all non-profits, and the New River Humane Society wasn’t immune to that. Our donations and fundraising efforts definitely took a severe hit.
“There are lots of gaps left to fill.”
Among its charge, the NRHS has to provide funds for veterinarian bills, vaccinations, cleaning and office supplies, cat food, kitty litter, transportation costs and other areas, Gerencer said.
Maggie’s Pub in Fayetteville conducted a fundraiser this past weekend for the humane society.