A Western Greenbrier Middle School prevention resource officer was recently honored for his work at the school.
Greenbrier County Cpl. Rick Honaker was named as a recipient of the Community Service Award during an annual PRO statewide conference earlier this month near Triadelphia, State Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina reported.
The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety oversees the PRO program, through what is now the Justice and Community Services section of its Division of Administrative Services.
The program places officers in schools and focuses on prevention as well as mentoring and safety.
PROs are certified law enforcement officers who receive special training to serve in their local elementary, middle and high schools. They maintain an office at their schools and are on duty a minimum 35 to 40 hours each week, and also typically attend extra-curricular activities throughout the school year.
“The PRO Program allows officers to establish trust with the students and act as a liaison between the students and staff,” said Justice Program Manager Tanisha Travis,the longtime PRO Program Coordinator. “PROs are not only trained to respond to dangerous school situations, but also provide mentoring services and talk to students about issues such as bullying, suicide prevention and drug abuse.”
The 2019 conference provided training and certification to 101 PROs to serve in 32 counties – the largest number of officers in the program’s history Messina reported.
“Schools with PROs in the building are the lucky ones, and since the program started in 1997 requests for officers have dramatically increased while funding has decreased,” Travis said. “It's safe to say that having an officer in the school is better than not having an officer there. It would be wonderful if we could have them in every school in West Virginia.”
Honaker and several more PRO officers from around the state won the Community Service Award for enhancing the PRO Program in their community and representing PROs and their departments in a positive manner, Messina said in a press release.
Other awards were the PRO Legacy and Above & Beyond Awards, for going above and beyond what is required of a PRO, he added.
Deputy David Drahos with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was honored at the conference as Rookie of the Year.