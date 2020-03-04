Two individuals attempted escaping from law enforcement after being arrested Friday, resulting in one being transported to a local hospital, Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert and Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan reported.
At approximately 5:53 p.m. Friday, the two fugitives from justice were being transported to Southern Regional Jail by law enforcement in a caged police vehicle. During the transport one of the individuals was able to exit the moving vehicle out of a rear window.
According to officers, the incident took place at mile marker 159.5 on I-64 westbound. Both prisoners were handcuffed behind their back, shackled and were wearing seat belts prior to the attempted escape, they said.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the attempted escape, and the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
I-64 was closed as officers conducted an investigation, but the area has since opened back up.
The second prisoner was transported to Southern Regional Jail without incident.
Additional information will be released at a future date due to an ongoing investigation.
— Jordan Hatfield