Two people tried to escape from law enforcement after being arrested Friday, resulting in one being transported to a local hospital, Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert and Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan reported.
At about 5:53 p.m. Friday, the two fugitives from justice were being transported to Southern Regional Jail by law enforcement in a caged police vehicle. During the transport one of the individuals exited the moving vehicle out of a rear window.
According to officers, the incident took place at mile marker 159.5 on Interstate 64 westbound. Both prisoners were handcuffed behind their back, shackled and wearing seat belts prior to the attempted escape, they said.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the attempted escape, and the extent of his injuries was unknown.
I-64 was closed as officers conducted an investigation, but the area has since opened back up.
The second prisoner was transported to Southern Regional Jail without incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Jordan Hatfield