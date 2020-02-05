Dr. Joseph Baisden spent more than an hour explaining his business plan to create a medical cannabis production facility in the former Magic Mart building in Oceana to Wyoming County Commission members Wednesday morning as well as the few residents who attended to voice their opposition.
Only 10 such businesses statewide will be awarded state permits, officials noted, and Baisden's may not be one of those.
A radiation oncologist in Princeton, Baisden said he has a contract to purchase the building if his permit is approved.
The building, which will be used to grow cannabis plants, will be surrounded by chain-link fencing, topped by razer wire, with guards posted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The security measures will also be an asset to neighboring Goodsons' Supermarket and other businesses in the strip mall, the doctor said.
About 25 people will be employed full-time, with a pay range of $12 to $15 an hour for those overseeing the cannabis plants and in the $25 to $35 an hour range for management positions.
Inside the facility, employees will wear one-piece hazardous material type suits with no pockets to deter those who might want to steal the product.
Air quality inside and outside the facility will be monitored.
Water used in the growing process will be sterilized before it is released, according to Baisden.
Potential employees will have to be fingerprinted, undergo a criminal background check, have no DUI offenses, and will be subjected to random drug tests, among other requirements.
No one other than those “who are expected” will be allowed to enter the facility, Baisden said.
“Every seed, every plant” will be tracked electronically as is required by the state, he explained.
There will be no storefront for residents to purchase cannabis products, Baisden emphasized. The plants will be shipped out of the county by Brinks-type security trucks to a dispensary.
He also pledged to give back 3 percent of his profit to the communities through local charities or by creating a new charity.
If everything goes as planned, the first cannabis will be available at the beginning of the year, he said.
Doctors can only prescribe medical cannabis for 19 specific diagnoses and have to be certified in each diagnosis in order to prescribe it, according to state code.
Baisden pledged that his products will not be sold in dry form or in plant form as those used for smoking or vaping.
The products will be used only for tinctures and oils that are ingested, Baisden said.
There are no documented cases of cannabis overdoses by ingesting it, he said.
Peggy Huffman, of Kopperston, said she had three golf-ball size brain tumors and never considered using the products.
“I'm totally against it,” she emphasized. “There's no guarantee this won't become like the opioids.”
Huffman said she had lost 15 first cousins in 18 months to overdoses.
Those family members began by using marijuana, she said.
Huffman also questioned the need for so much security around the facility.
“What kind of element do you expect it to draw?” she asked.
Baisden said he understood her concerns and noted that cannabis does not act in the brain or body like opioids.
Opioids act on the body in a way that requires more and more in order to get high; addicts continue until the amount becomes toxic and results in an overdose, he said.
Cannabis does not act on the central nervous system and the dosage doesn't have to be increased, he said.
There are no withdrawal symptoms with cannabis if someone stops using it, Baisden said.
“I know it's legal, but it doesn't make it ethical,” Huffman said.
Cannabis is for long-term patient use, Baisden said, while opioids are only meant for short-term use.
“My mission is from a patient point of view, not a profit point of view,” he emphasized.
“We already have laws for all these other drugs, and they're not working,” Randall Topping, of Oceana, said. “Now we're going to add this? Do the benefits outweigh the consequences?
“I would suggest a policy that says we don't want it.”
Brenda Cook, of Kopperston, said she had provided the commission with a petition against any type of medical marijuana in the county a couple of years ago and suggested residents vote to decide if such facilities will be permitted in the county.
Micheal Cochrane, prosecuting attorney, said he would look into the possibility of putting the issue on a future ballot for voters to decide.
Jason Mullins, commission president, said the commission really has no say in whether the facility opens in Wyoming County.
He did want to provide residents with a chance to voice their concerns about the facility.
“It is my job to listen and that's what we've done here,” Mullins said.