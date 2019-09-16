Princeton man running for House of Delegates

princeton — A Mercer County resident who retired last year after serving more than 30 years in the Army announced Monday his candidacy for the House of Delegates in the 27th District.
Doug Smith, a Republican, said he is a retired U.S. Army colonel whose military career spanned 34 years as a military police officer while serving in Korea, Central America, Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, Iraq and across the United States.
“I believe southern West Virginia deserves a conservative representative who will provide a voice to the citizens by creating better jobs, fixing our roads, fighting the drug epidemic, building a disciplined education system, and eliminating oversized bureaucracy in government,” Smith said.
Smith said he retired from the Army during the summer of 2018. He has never run for public office.
“I spent the last 34 years in service to the nation, and basically I’m used to serving and I kind of miss serving in a way,” he stated. “And basically, it’s not about the individual who is running. It’s about accomplishing the needs and the desires of the constituents and providing a voice for those people.”
Smith said he wants to work on bringing more jobs into southern West Virginia.
“That’s the biggest thing to do in this part of the state. We’ve got to bring more jobs here, and they have to be quality jobs,” he said.
Southern West Virginia also needs “a disciplined education system” as well as improved broadband infrastructure and a business-friendly environment, Smith stated.
“That includes a positive tax and regulatory climate,” he said. “All of that together is needed to encourage business growth and attract outside business to our part of the state. Basically, if I’m elected I want to use the skills I’ve acquired from my military experience to ensure that the voice of the people of southern West Virginia is heard.”
Smith said he has received the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Combat Action Badge. He said in his announcement Monday that he “is a proud supporter of our Second Amendment,” an NRA member, and that he would be “a pro-life lawmaker because our conservative values matter.”
Incumbents in District 27 include Del. Joe Elllington, R-Mercer, and Del. Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer. A third incumbent, Del. John Shott, R-Mercer, is retiring and will not seek re-election next year.
Former Del. Marty Gearheart, a Republican, announced in early September that he is running for one of the three seats in District 27.
Gearheart was first elected in 2010 to serve the 24th District, then represented the 27th District from 2013 through 2018, not running for re-election in 2018 to instead seek the GOP nomination to run for the 3rd District congressional seat. Carol Miller won the GOP primary and went on to win the seat, held previously by West Virginia Court of Appeals Judge Evan Jenkins.
Email: gjordan@bdtonline.com