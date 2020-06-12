CHARLESTON – Akeem R. Dickerson, 28, of Princeton has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the United States Attorney’s Southern District for West Virginia, Dickerson admitted that on Aug. 31, 2019, an officer with the Princeton Police Department pulled him over for not wearing his seatbelt while he was driving. During the traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana. When asked about the marijuana smell, Dickerson admitted that he did in fact have some marijuana in the car and he also admitted that he had a gun.
The officer then searched the car with Dickerson’s consent. The officer found a Springfield, model XDS, .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Dickerson admitted that he knew he was not supposed to possess any firearms because he was a convicted felon.
Dickerson was previously convicted in 2012 in McDowell County Circuit Court of the felony offenses of voluntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment with a firearm. Dickerson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, to be followed by up to three years of supervised release.