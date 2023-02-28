After serving as superintendent for Raleigh County Schools for the past nine years, David Price said he is ready to pass the torch to a new leader.
Price announced his retirement during a Raleigh County Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
Price’s retirement was unanimously approved by board members as part of a number of other personnel recommendations and will take effect June 30, which is the end of this school year.
Price said he has known for some time that this would be his final year as superintendent and gave each board member a heads-up prior to Tuesday night’s meeting.
“It’s a great time to pass the torch,” Price said after the meeting.
Prior to their vote, board members went into executive session for roughly 25 minutes to discuss the retirement and replacement of the superintendent.
Price said he has been blessed to work in education in West Virginia for the past 40 years.
He has worked as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, coordinator of school improvement for the West Virginia Department of Education and administrative/personnel assistant in Boone County, where he is originally from.
Prior to being hired as superintendent for Raleigh Schools in 2014, Price worked as an assistant superintendent for the district.
Among the accomplishments he’s most proud of, Price pointed to the more than $100 million in facility improvement, including the construction of new schools, which were paid for without raising the local tax base.
He added that he’s also proud of the work being done at the Academy of Careers and Technology, “where 97 percent of our students who are completers go on for higher ed, employment or enlistment.”
Price went on to mention the success the district has had with Advanced Placement courses, the naming of two Raleigh schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools and eight as Apple Distinguished Schools as well as the advancements in the district’s integration of technology.
Price said he has also faced challenges over the past nine years, most notably a global pandemic that forced the district to develop a virtual curriculum on the spot.
“We’ve navigated two teacher strikes and a global pandemic – doing things that have never been done before in the history of West Virginia. We had all of these accomplishments,” he said.
Despite all challenges, which have included a drop in enrollment, Price said Raleigh schools have continued to thrive.
“And to think of how we’re navigating public education,” he said. “We’ve been asked to do more with less, and we’ve accomplished that.
“And even though a lot of times our legislators, and I’ll say it, elected officials tend to want to focus on what our challenges are, there’s nobody who knows our challenges better than we as educators.”
He added that there could be no better representation of the countless accomplishments he’s seen from Raleigh County students than at Tuesday’s board meeting where, prior to his retirement announcement, the district recognized winners of its Young Writer’s Contest as well as the Woodrow Wilson High JROTC Drill Dogs, who won first place at the 2023 West Virginia All Service State Drill Meet.
“Those are just some things that – at 40 years of it, I’ve been very blessed. Every place I’ve been, I’ve had the opportunity to work with great people, and Raleigh County is exactly that,” Price said.
With the approval of his retirement, Price said the next step for the board is to decide when to post the position and set a timeframe for the listing to be open.
Board members will then review submitted resumes and decide whether to move forward with interviews or repost the position.
Price said he’s confident a candidate will be selected prior to his retirement taking effect.
“Whoever they hire, I will be around to make sure that we have a smooth transition and then on July 1, the torch will be passed to them and they can put their thumbprint on it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.