Stratton Elementary School students will have a newly-constructed facility, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price announced Wednesday.
The long-awaited new facility, which Price said is a partnership between Raleigh Schools and the state School Buildings Authority (SBA), will be constructed behind the existing Stratton Elementary.
Architectural plans show a rounded entrance, glass panels and an emblem bearing the Bulldog mascot. The school, which is anticipated to be $16 or $17 million, is the second new school built in the county under Price's administration.
Ridgeview Elementary School in Crab Orchard was finished in 2018. The cost $17 million.
"I think that project set the bar, as far as what our designs should be for our kids, and our county," said Price. "I want to top that project.
"It's got to be as good, if not better.
"When you build this, you're building it for the next 75 years, so you want to make sure it's right."
Price said the new Stratton Elementary will offer a full-sized gymnasium, a cafeteria, geothermal heating and cooling and classrooms that are designed to support students who have special needs.
The current building, which was originally built as the segregated Stratton High School for Black school children, will be demolished and turned into a campus that offers green space and parking.
The historic importance of the existing Stratton building will be incorporated into the character of the new facility.
"We will be using some of the features of that building within the new building," said Price. "Some of the stone, they'll be able to salvage, and some of the brick that will be part of the new building.
"It incorporates the history and the heritage."
A construction timeline will not be set until after a Sept. 14 SBA meeting. School administrators anticipate that SBA will schedule a release of the SBA funds to start the project, after that meeting.
"That's what we've been advised," said Price, adding that it is not yet official.
The project will be out to bid once the funds are released.
Initially, the SBA meeting was to happen in March. Price said that schools were shut down two days before the scheduled meeting to release the funds.
"If that would have happened in March, (construction) would've probably been a year from this August (2020)," said Price. "But now, it might get pushed back a year.
"It all just depends on when that money becomes available to us."
Stratton Elementary serves children who are in pre-school through grade five in Ward V, the city's most diverse ward.