pittsburgh – Pressley Ridge President and CEO, Susanne Cole, announced today that Pressley Ridge received a legacy gift of $800,000 from the estate of Wilbur Emory McKiernan, who spent most of his childhood at two of the organization’s former orphanages in the late 1920’s and early 1930’s.
This unrestricted gift will support innovation across services to meet the evolving needs and challenges of kids, youth, and families that Pressley Ridge serves.
One of the largest gifts in Pressley Ridge’s history, Mr. McKiernan’s bequest will enhance efforts around service delivery, research and organizational performance. “Wilbur’s generosity will allow us to continue to guide youth and families through the trials of life, just as our predecessors did for him during his time at the orphanages,” said Cole.