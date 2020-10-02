[br]IVY [ndash] John Robert Waid, 86, of Ivy, Virginia died unexpectedly on September 7, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was born in Raleigh, West Virginia on July 16, 1934, son of John Barksdale Waid and Lorena O'Connor Waid. John Barksdale Waid was Treasurer and Chief of Accountancy …