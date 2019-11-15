Monongahela National Forest fire managers plan to conduct a prescribed burn, weather permitting, on about 96 acres in the Brushy Mountain/Buskirk Grouse Management Area, east of Mapledale in Greenbrier County, on Saturday Nov. 16.
This burn will improve and enhance habitat for a variety of wildlife species including ruffed grouse, wild turkey, and the only known population of Appalachian grizzled skipper in West Virginia.
The burn area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn, and may be closed for several days after to ensure public safety. Signs will be posted on roads near all prescribed burn areas before and during burning. Residents and forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days. If you encounter smoke on the highway, slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights and drive appropriately for the conditions.
Prescribed fires are conducted under specific weather conditions and designed to accomplish pre-determined forest management goals. Monongahela National Forest follows strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and takes into consideration environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and wind. If any environmental conditions are not within limits, the burns will be postponed.