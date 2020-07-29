Preliminary design for proposed courthouse annex revealed

LEWISBURG — Greenbrier County commissioners met behind closed doors Tuesday with members of their building commission and bond counsel to discuss funding options for a proposed courthouse annex.
No decisions were reached when commissioners reconvened in public afterward to adjourn, according to commission assistant Kelly Banton.
In an interview with the media shortly after winning the Republican Party’s nomination to run for a third term in office, Commission President Lowell Rose identified the courthouse annex project as one of his goals. He estimated the price tag for the project, including renovations and upgrades to the existing building, would be around $10 million.
On Tuesday, Rose provided The Register-Herald with a sneak peek at the preliminary design of the facility, prepared by Sillings Architects. As currently designed, the annex, plus a secure porte cochére (referred to in the plans as a “sallyport”), would increase the size of the county courthouse in Lewisburg by nearly 68 percent.
The existing courthouse contains 35,840 square feet, while the annex proposed in the preliminary design contains 22,340 square feet, and the sallyport which would be attached to the rear of the existing structure adds another 1,900. The annex will have its own elevator and will be attached to the northern end of the current courthouse.
If the project comes to fruition as designed, only the first and second floor circuit courtrooms and the prosecuting attorney’s offices will retain their present functions. All other offices in the courthouse will be shuffled around to give their occupants more space, as well as to carve out suites for Family Court and Magistrate Court offices and courtrooms, thereby consolidating all court functions in a single building. Currently, Greenbrier’s Magistrate and Family Courts occupy rented space in buildings located half-a-block and two blocks, respectively, away from the courthouse.
The sheriff’s law enforcement offices will also relocate from one basement to another, shifting out of the long-closed jailhouse — which will be razed to make way for the annex — into the lowest floor of the remodeled courthouse. That move will put law enforcement offices adjacent to a new collection of prisoner/detainee holding cells.
A secure elevator to transport prisoners from one floor to another will be added to the existing courthouse, near the holding cells and the sallyport on the lowest level. That elevator will provide controlled access to circuit and magistrate courtrooms on the first and second floors.
If the project proceeds as proposed, phase 1 will involve demolition of old buildings (the jailhouse and a county-owned former residence which is just to the north of the courthouse) and construction of the annex. The annex will feature two full floors of offices and a partial basement designed to contain an early voting room, mechanical facilities and storage. Phase 1 is expected to be complete 12 months after demolition begins, whenever that may be.
Phase 2 will involve a temporary shifting of several offices from the existing courthouse into the new annex, enabling renovation work to occur in the present structure. That phase should take between six and eight months, the design review documents indicate.
The final phase of the project will continue the shuffling of offices and personnel while the finishing touches are added to both sections of the building. Phase 3 is expected to take another four to six months.
