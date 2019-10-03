According to the March of Dimes, 23,600 babies are born stillborn every year, 10 to 15 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriages, and 23,000 infant deaths occurred in 2015 before the baby reached a year old.
With October being SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, the 14th annual Always in Our Hearts Remembrance event will be held Friday at Lake Stephens.
The event, hosted by Wendy Pendry, who has hosted it ever year, will take place near the dam area at Lake Stephens, and is open and free to anyone who has been affected by child loss, including parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, and friends.
"Whether your loss is through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, SIDS, or any age of child loss, come join us for an evening of remembering the lives of those who have gone too soon," Pendry said.
The purpose of the event is to provide activities to commemorate and validate babies who are gone, but never forgotten, with a mission to provide families a time to come together with others who understand the loss of a loved one and provide support showing they are not alone in their grief.
The event began after Pendry lost her first son, Jackson, in 2006. Jackson was stillborn due to a blood clotting condition Pendry had.
"I was desperate to find other women like me who had experienced what I had and lost a child," Pendry said. "I found out that October is SIDS, Pregnancy, and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and in correspondence with that, I decided to hold my first remembrance walk."
The purpose of the remembrance walk was to validate her son's all too brief life, and bring other mothers and families together who have felt the same way she has.
"This is just a time to for families to come together and remember their babies, and do some activities to create a memory where families can say, 'I did this to remember you, because I can't have any other kind of memories.'"
Pendry said some activities at the event will include a short walk, a balloon release, a water lantern release, a kids fun run, and other small activities.
The event helps fund teddy bears to be purchased to be given at hospitals and to families who have lost a child.
