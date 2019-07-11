Family and friends gathered at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex Thursday evening for a prayer vigil to remember the victims of a helicopter crash that claimed seven lives last week in the Bahamas.
A celebration of life service for Chris Cline and his daughter Kameron Cline will also be held Friday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, located at 200 Armory Drive in Beckley.
Chris Cline, who passed away just one day before his 61st birthday, died in a crash off the coast of his private island Big Grand Bay in the Bahamas along with his 22-year-old daughter, Kameron. Five others also lost their lives.
Also killed in the crash were David Jude, a Mingo County native and pilot, and Delaney Wykle, a 22-year-old Beckley native and lifelong friend of Kameron Cline who recently graduated from West Virginia University with a nursing degree.
Two other friends of Kameron Cline, Brittany Layne Searson and Jillian Clark, who recently graduated from Louisiana State University with Kameron Cline, also perished.
Geoffrey Painter, a native of the United Kingdom, was also a fatality aboard the flight. He and Jude were both seasoned helicopter pilots.