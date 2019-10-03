City Board of Public Works crews have saved the day — and Chili Night 2019 — after working against the clock to repair a damaged electrical conduit that was keeping downtown in the dark.
"All systems GO!" Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold exclaimed on Thursday.
On Monday, Beckley Water Company crews were repairing a waterline break on Main Street and inadvertently ran a backhoe into an electrical conduit that provides power to downtown Beckley.
Only city street lights in downtown were impacted, said the mayor. At any other time, the outage would have been just a minor inconvenience.
But this power outage happened days before the 29th annual Chili Night, which always happens the first Saturday in October.
The popular street fair welcomes autumn with live musical performances and local businesses offering up their best pots of chili — hot, spicy, mild, made with coffee, made with corn, vegan and sausage — for celebrants to sample and place a vote for their favorite.
Rappold reported Thursday that not only were the lights back on, but Beckley Water Company workers had also restored water to customers.
"Beckley Water and City Public Works teamed up to make it happen," the mayor said.
Chili Night will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in downtown Beckley and will offer 40 chili vendors, 30 more booths and entertainment.