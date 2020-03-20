AEP has scheduled a power outage for this Sunday, March 22, starting 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
This outage will affect all of the Black Diamond Power Customers located at the Sophia Location.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 3:07 am
Teresa Denise, 61, of Matheny, died March 17, at home. Funeral service 1:30 pm Friday, March 20, Matheny Church of God, Matheny. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.
Emory Lewis Meadows Jr., 54, of Dunbar, formerly of Meadow Bridge, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Smathers Funeral Chapel. Friends may call one hour before the service from 12 - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The full obituary may be found at…