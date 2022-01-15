The spread of Covid-19 across West Virginia barreled into the weekend, accumulating thousands more active cases and pushing the positive test rate to a record 26.64 percent.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 19,855 active cases in the state as of the end of reporting on Friday, 2,491 more than what was reported on Thursday and nearly 4 and-a-half time more than what was reported on Thanksgiving in 2021, the start of the holiday period when experts were warning about a coming surge of cases.
The newest statistics would suggest that the spread of the highly infectious disease continues across southern West Virginia as well.
On Friday, the DHHR reported spikes of active cases in each of the nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market.
The incline has been especially steep in Raleigh County, the region’s most populous, where the count has added 639 active cases – a rise of 128 percent – over the precious three days.
Cumulatively throughout the region, active cases were at 3,550 in the Friday morning report by the DHHR, a climb of 942 in the previous 24 hours, a 36 percent jump from Thursday’s report.
Cases in Fayette County were up 87 or nearly 30 percent while Greenbrier recorded 106 more active cases than two days prior, a 44.4 percent jump.
Cases rose from 94 to 166 in McDowell County, from 432 to 476 in Mercer, from 102 to 128 in Monroe, from 93 to 116 in Nicholas, from 83 to 86 in Summers and from 142 to 164 in Wyoming County.
In Tuesday’s report, the DHHR had counted 1,826 active cases across the region, about half of where the number stands now. On the same day, the DHHR had counted 500 cases in Raleigh County before adding, on consecutive days, 299, 193 and 148 active cases.