There’s a chance Beckley’s largest public pool could open this summer but it is still contingent on hiring a pool manager.
Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker and she is aiming to open the Sharon Dempsey Memorial pool (formerly the New River pool) on June 6.
However, for this to happen, Baker said she needs to hire a pool manager, ideally 10 lifeguards and five people to work concessions and sell tickets.
Last Friday, Baker said the city signed a contract with AtWork Personnel, a Beckley recruiting and staffing agency, to assist in its recruitment of pool staff.
The company reached out to the city to offer its services in mid-April after it was reported that Beckley’s pools would not open for the 2023 season.
Noah Kapp, vice president of AtWork, said the contract has far fewer strings attached than the one Beckley signed last year with USA Pools.
Instead, Kapp said they have agreed to a flat rate that AtWork will receive per employee per week.
For every employee that is sent to the city pool by AtWork and hired, the company will receive $100 per week per employee for every week that employee works.
“This is about as easy as it gets,” Kapp said. “It's just a flat rate. If they're not working, I'm not going to charge you for them.”
The rate will stay the same regardless of whether an employee is hired as the pool manager, lifeguard or a concessions worker.
For example, if eight people sent by AtWork, work at the pool in one week, the city would owe AtWork $800 that week.
In making calculations for the summer, Kapp estimated that the contract would likely cost the city around $9,000.
“That is going to cover everything I paid out to my employees to find these people. Plus, I'm paying my employees commissions for finding the lifeguards, getting them trained, get them set up, getting all their certifications and paperwork done to send them to the city. Plus, we pay for a ZipRecruiter.
“So really," Kapp said, "I’m not making anything off this, but the pools I think are going to be open, so that's the exciting thing.”
Last year the city paid USA Pools/USA Management $130,000 to manage, staff and operate its two pools. The city is currently in litigation with USA Pools to recoup some of those funds after USA Pools was unable to staff both pools for the whole 2022 season.
Since signing the contract with AtWork, Baker said she has interviewed four AtWork lifeguard candidates, who she plans to hire.
Those hired will work at the Sharon Dempsey pool at New River Park. The Historic Black Knight pool will not open, Baker said.
AtWork has also sent Baker one pool manager applicant which will may be interviewed this week.
Kapp said their pool manager candidate is related to one of their employees and is a school teacher, which means she’ll likely be tied up until school ends around the first week of June.
However, Kapp said that he feels like his company's candidate would be a good fit which is why he has not aggressively sought other pool manager applicants. With the contract just signed, AtWork hasn't had much time to find anyone else for the position.
Unlike the USA Pools contract last year, the city is not required to solely use AtWork for the staffing of its pool.
In the past few weeks, Baker said she’s had several people interview for the pool manager position who have applied directly through the city.
Baker said she’s had several promising candidates but they have all taken full-time positions elsewhere.
The position of pool manager for the city is only part-time as the employee would only be needed when the pools are open in the summer.
A typically season for Beckley pools runs from May 28 to Sept. 5.
While there is still a level of uncertainly of whether the Sharon Dempsey Memorial pool will open this summer, Baker said she’s hasn’t halted any of the pool maintenance work.
Baker said prepping the pool at New River Park for use each summer costs the city thousands and takes at least a month.
In addition to cleaning, draining, power washing and patching crack, Baker said they also need to paint the entire pool with a special rubberized paint.
Baker said this paint alone cost the city $8,000 this year to cover the entirety of the Sharon Dempsey pool.
She added that they have yet to be able to apply the paint due to rainy weather.
