Poll workers are needed in Wyoming County for the May 12 primary election.
Pay is $200 for the day.
Those interested are urged to call Kristie at 304-732-9181; if no answer, leave a message.
Frank James Owens Jr., 57 of Surveyor, passed away on March 18th, 2020 following a long illness. Born December 9th, 1962 in Cleveland OH, Frank is the son of Frank James Owens Sr. and Lillian Alice Jones Owens of Surveyor. Frank is a former employee of Cooks Manufacturing Co. of Jesse WV. He…
Rev. Lee Preston Adkins of Daniels, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.