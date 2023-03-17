A 19-year-old male and an unidentified juvenile female were killed on Thursday afternoon when the motorcycle they were riding struck a log truck on U.S. 19 in Nicholas County.
According to a press release from the state patrol, Devon Brantley of Birch River was operating a motorcycle when he was clocked by a patrol officer’s dash-mounted radar going 120 miles per hour on U.S. 19.
The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, using his patrol vehicle’s lights and siren, but Brantley kept going and the officer gave chase.
The official report said the pursuit left U.S. 19, going onto Youngs Monument Road before returning to U.S. 19, where the fatal accident occurred.
Both Brantley and the girl were tossed from the motorcycle and were pronounced dead at the scene.
State police are continuing their investigation.
