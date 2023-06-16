Adam Jared Graybeal, 41, of Pineville, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
On June 14, Circuit Judge Micheal Cochrane sentenced Graybeal to one to five years in prison.
“Methamphetamine, oftentimes laced with fentanyl, remains a scourge on our community,” said Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County prosecutor. “While West Virginia’s overdose deaths appear to be declining, we still have work to do. West Virginia remains at the top of the list for most overdose deaths per population.
“We will continue to aggressively prosecute suspected drug dealers in Wyoming County,” Bishop emphasized.
Derek Laxton, assistant prosecutor, served as lead prosecutor in the case.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crime.
Bishop lauded the hard work of Laxton and the entire prosecutor staff along with Sheriff’s Sgt. Tyler Sizemore.
“In this case, proactive police work on the part of Sgt. Sizemore resulted in a felony drug arrest,” Bishop said.
“Wyoming County is fortunate to have very competent police officers who are aggressively tackling our drug problem.”
