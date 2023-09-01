PINEVILLE, W.Va. – A Wyoming County man is headed to prison after a guilty plea to charges stemming from a man’s overdose death.
James Orville Adkins, III, 46, of Oceana, pleaded guilty in August to drug delivery resulting in death. According to Wyoming County Prosecutor Greg Bishop, Adkins provided heroin to the victim, whom prosecutors did not identify. Bishop said the victim died after smoking the heroin.
“This is the reality of drug use today,” said Bishop. “I’m hopeful this sends a message to current and would-be drug abusers. If you roll the dice with drug use in this day and age, you risk dying. And if you provide drugs for use, we will prosecute you to the very fullest extent of the law.”
As a result of his guilty plea, Adkins was given a three- to 15-year prison sentence.
– By MetroNews
