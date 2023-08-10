CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville, was sentenced Thursday to five years of federal probation and ordered to pay $21,238 in restitution for unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits, including supplementary funds provided by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program (FPUC) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to court records, Satow logged on to the WorkForce West Virginia website on Dec. 20, 2020, and applied for unemployment compensation. He admitted he was employed at the time and that he falsely claimed that he had not been gainfully employed since Sept. 9, 2020, and that the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from working.
Satow’s fraudulent application was approved, and he received a debit card loaded with unemployment compensation benefits through the mail at his Davisville residence on Jan. 5, 2021. Satow used the debit card to make purchases.
Satow continued to access the WorkForce West Virginia website for 26 consecutive weeks and each time falsely certified that he remained entitled to unemployment compensation benefits. WorkForce West Virginia relied on Satow’s false answers and loaded additional benefits onto the debit card weekly. These benefits included supplementary funds provided by the FPUC program.
CARES Act provided for a temporary emergency increase in unemployment compensation benefits, referred to as FPUC. Although these benefits are administered by the states, they are funded in part by the federal government.
