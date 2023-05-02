A Mingo County magistrate accepted a no contest plea by Judy Taylor for false swearing on an official absentee ballot application during the 2020 general election.
According to documents reviewed by the Mingo Messenger, Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling, who was specially appointed for this matter, alleged that Taylor submitted an absentee ballot application for a person who “no longer resided in West Virginia making him ineligible to complete an absentee ballot application for the 2020 general election.”
According to her plea agreement, Taylor agreed to pre-trial diversion for one year for her actions, according to the secretary of state’s office.
It is a felony crime to assist an ineligible voter with obtaining a ballot to vote illegally. However, when Taylor’s actions took place, the crime was a misdemeanor. Taylor pleaded no contest to false swearing on the absentee ballot application, which is a misdemeanor.
