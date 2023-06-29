Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Thursday, June 29, on U.S. 19 in front of Shady Spring Elementary School.
According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, when deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a female driver had been shot multiple times and had died from her injuries.
A suspect was quickly identified, and sheriff department deputies along with the West Virginia State Police responded to a possible address. The suspect arrived on scene and was confronted by law enforcement. Shortly after being confronted by law enforcement the suspect took his own life. Through the investigation this appears to be a domestic-related incident.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, Beckley City Police Department and the WVSP for their assistance. The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and Jan Care for their assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.