A 75-year-old woman leaving Macy’s Herald Square was confronted by a shirtless attacker who shoved her to the ground and repeatedly kicked her before getting away, police said Thursday.
The unprovoked assault happened just past 3:10 p.m. on June 10 as the victim left the department store’s flagship location and was about to cross the street at W. 34th St and Sixth Ave.
The suspect made a comment to her then knocked her to the ground, according to cops, then started kicking her.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital to be treated for bruises to her legs.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
