CHARLESTON — A Whitesville man pled guilty to a federal gun charge, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Daniel C. Runion, 34, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Runion admitted that he possessed a firearm in his residence on April 30, when a search warrant was executed in Whitesville. Runion was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a 2012 federal felony conviction for receipt of child pornography.
Runion is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 29, 2020, and faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least three years of supervised release.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the plea hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin F. Scott and Erik S. Goes are handling the prosecution.
Stuart commended the investigation by the West Virginia State Police assisted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).