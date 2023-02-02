bluefield, w.va. – Terry Headen, 48, of Welch, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court records, Headen sold an amount of a controlled substance represented to be heroin on Nov. 10, 2021, to a confidential informant in Havaco. Headen admitted that he possessed an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle during the drug transaction.
