charleston, w.va. – Water outages at the largest prison in the state are leading the Public Service Commission to take comments on the future of the Gauley River and the Kanawha Falls public service districts.
The state commission has scheduled two public hearings at Gauley Bridge Town Hall.
Both hearings are set for March 2 at 10 a.m. for the Gauley River hearing and 2 p.m. for the Kanawha Falls hearing.
An evidentiary hearing regarding the Gauley PSD is set at Gauley Bridge Town Hall on March 30 at 10 a.m. with the evidentiary hearing on the Kanawha Falls PSD set for the Gauley Bridge Town Hall on April 27 at 10 a.m.
Following a series of water outages, some lasting for extended periods, to the Mt. Olive Correctional Complex, the commission initiated a general investigation into the availability of water supply to the prison and the public utility practices of Gauley River PSD. Parties in all three cases include West Virginia American Water Company, The City of Summersville and the Commission's Consumer Advocate Division.
"Having the largest prison in the state suffer unpredictable and extended water outages isn't just a matter of inconvenience. It is a matter of public safety," said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. "The Public Service Commission is dedicated to doing everything we can to ensure all West Virginians have safe, reliable and affordable water and sewer service. Identifying and assisting the distressed and failing utilities in the state is a critical piece of that mission."
Additional information, including documents filed and the full procedural schedules, may be found on the Commission's website www.psc.state.wv.us<http://www.psc.state.wv.us> by referencing Case No. 22-0456-PWD-DU (Gauley River PSD) or 22-0631-PWD-DU (Kanawha Falls PSD).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.