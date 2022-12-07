charleston, w.va. – Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer, was sentenced Wednesday to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possessing an unregistered destructive device.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Bailey’s residence on Dec. 24, 2020, and found a completed pipe bomb as well as five unfinished pipe bombs in various stages of completion.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) determined that the completed pipe bomb was a destructive device and that Bailey did not register it with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
• • •
charleston, w.va. – Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl.
According to court records, Curran obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, on April 27, 2021, which she intended to distribute in the Parkersburg area. On that date, Curran was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers after it entered Wood County from Ohio. Officers suspected that Curran was hiding controlled substances on her person, and she was transported to North Central Regional Jail for an X-ray body scan.
While awaiting the body scan, Curran clogged a bathroom toilet when she attempted to flush two plastic bags containing powder. The toilet was taken apart and the bags were recovered.
The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed one bag contained approximately 56 grams of fentanyl and the other bag contained approximately 28.5 grams of a fentanyl analogue. The lab also found Curran’s DNA on one bag, and her fingerprint on the other.
Curran is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5,000,000 fine.
• • •
charleston, w.va. – Todd Jeffery Ullum, 32, of Maysel, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, a law enforcement officer encountered Ullum at the Clay-Maysel GoMart on Sept. 15, 2021, with a handgun in the back of his pants. When Ullum saw the officer, he attempted to flee in a vehicle. The officer ordered Ullum to stop and recovered the handgun, a loaded 9mm Short Hungarian pistol, as well as a loaded Remington 597 .22-caliber Magnum rifle from the vehicle.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Ullum was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for grand larceny in Kanawha County Circuit Court on May 7, 2015.
Ullum is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
