beckley, w.va. – The West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign and Poor People’s Campaign will join mothers of victims who have died in West Virginia jails for a virtual press conference Thursday to address the number of deaths happening inside the state’s regional jail system and what it calls "the lack of transparency in investigations."
In the last year, 13 people have died at Southern Regional Jail in Beckley, a prison that is understaffed and over-crowded with inmate reports of neglect and harsh conditions.
Since 2018, Southern Regional Jail has seen a 13-fold increase in deaths. Meanwhile, in a press release, the organizations say that state officials "refuse to thoroughly investigate these deaths or provide families with critical information on the premature passing of their loved ones."
The families of Alvis Shrewsbury and Quantez Burks, who both died at Southern Regional Jail, are seeking justice and demanding accountability. They will be joined by West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign State Chairs Pam Garrison and Stewart Acuff and Rev. William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.
“A prison sentence should not be a death sentence. Too many low-income West Virginians have died under the watch of the state prison system. Their families deserve justice, transparency and closure,” Rev. Barber said in the release.
"While state officials drag their feet, we are demanding Sen. Manchin and the Department of Justice launch full investigations into conditions in West Virginia’s prisons and the bureaucratic processes that leave grieving families in limbo.”
The virtual press conference will take place Thursday Feb. 23, at noon.
Contact phoebe.rogers@berlinrosen.com with any registration questions.
