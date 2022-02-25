A Virginia woman is facing extradition from Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Deputies in the Meadow Bridge area conducted a traffic stop in the morning hours of Feb. 23 on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation, according to a press release from Fridley. During the stop, deputies discovered that one of the passengers of the vehicle was wanted in Allegheny County, North Carolina for the felony crimes of burglary and grand larceny.
Darla D. Jarvis, 46, of Hillsville Virginia, was taken into custody and transported to Southern Regional Jail to await extradition to North Carolina.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through the department’s Facebook page at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.