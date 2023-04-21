A 37-year-old Virginia man survived a fiery crash on Interstate 64 at the Sam Black exit on Thursday night, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.
At approximately 7 p.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene of the single-vehicle automobile accident.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a westbound vehicle, identified as LaQuan Candia of Chesterfield, Va., lost control of his vehicle and traveled into the median. The vehicle flipped multiple rotations before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.
A fire involving the vehicle ensued, becoming fully engulfed. Both eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed for a short time.
Candia was treated on scene by Alderson EMS and was transported to a local hospital.
Members of the Clintonville Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.