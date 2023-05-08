West Virginia’s jails staffing crisis continues at a high rate, with 1,040 vacancies across the system and officials describing particularly high rates at eight locations.
“We currently have abnormally high correctional officer vacancy rates at multiple facilities,” Brad Douglass, executive officer of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told lawmakers Monday.
