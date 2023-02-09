charleston, w.va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Thursday that the Southern District of West Virginia collected $3.4 million in criminal and civil actions in 2022, $1.8 million through criminal actions and $1.6 million in civil actions.
Additionally, the Southern District of West Virginia worked with other U.S. Attorney’s Offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $2.7 million in cases pursued jointly by these offices, all but $2,372.47 of which was collected in civil cases.
Some of the highlight cases included recovering $907,074.64 from Dr. Craig M. Morgan and Eye Consultants of Huntington Inc. to resolve allegations that they submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, and recovering $500,000 from Henry Schien, Inc., (“HSI”) a wholesale medical distributor based in Long Island, New York, as part of a settlement agreement with the United States to resolve civil penalty claims arising from its improper distribution of opioids and other controlled substances to medical and dental practitioners in five states in violation of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).
The U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims. The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss. While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department’s Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.
Additionally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of West Virginia, working with partner agencies and divisions, collected $2,255,269 in asset forfeiture actions in 2022. Forfeited assets deposited into the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund are used to restore funds to crime victims and for a variety of law enforcement purposes.
