charleston, w.va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson is inviting survivors and their loved ones to the 2023 Crime Victims Assistance Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at the West Virginia State Capitol.
The ceremony is part of Operation Reach Out and follows up on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year’s theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change,” which calls upon communities to amplify the voices of survivors and commit to creating an environment where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed, and supported.
The May 9 ceremony will feature a special Tree of Remembrance. Victims and survivors are encouraged to sign cards and place them on the tree as part of the ceremony in remembrance of a loved one or for themselves as a survivor.
The ceremony’s featured speakers include Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango, whose brother was murdered when she was 16, and Angie Conn, a human trafficking survivor, victim advocate and founder of SheWhoDares Consulting LLC.
The ceremony will be on the south steps of the West Virginia Capitol, near Kanawha Boulevard, or outside the Senate Chamber in the event of inclement weather.
