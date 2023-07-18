charleston, w.va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson joined with West Virginia education and human services leaders and federal law enforcement partners on Tuesday to announce new training tools to help better identify and report human trafficking and rescue child victims.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office partnered with the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice to develop training videos specifically for teachers and child protective services workers. The training focuses on the risk factors and vulnerabilities of human trafficking, identifies red flags for human trafficking, and provides ways to respond to suspected human trafficking.
Thompson cited grim national statistics that have helped prompt the approach. More than 80 percent of trafficking victims under the age of 10 are trafficked by a family member. More than half of minor victims of human trafficking attend school while being trafficked. Two-thirds of human trafficking victims have been involved in the juvenile justice or foster care system.
- Training video for schools: https://vimeo.com/845303381
- Training video for CPS: https://vimeo.com/845301913
