PINEVILLE — W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Justice Evan Jenkins and Justice John Hutchison visited court employees in Wyoming County on July 16 to say thank you for their dedicated service to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all. A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts, and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help. It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency,” said Chief Justice Jenkins.
They presented a certificate of appreciation to employees from the justices of the Supreme Court
Wyoming County Magistrate Roger Snow said, “It meant a great deal to the staff and myself that Chief Justice Jenkins and Justice Hutchinson would take time out of their schedules to travel to Wyoming County and present this in person as well as take a few minutes of time to address any concerns or needs we may be experiencing currently.”