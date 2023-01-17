Two subjects remain at-large and two others have been arrested following a drug bust on Tuesday in Beckley during which cash, drugs and guns were confiscated by police.
The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, assisted by Special Response Teams from the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, executed three search warrants at Willbrian Apartments located at 510 Ewart Ave. in Beckley and one search warrant at a residence in the 6000 block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.
During a search of a residence at Willbrian Apartments and another search at a residence on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley police confiscated 422 grams of marijuana, 407 grams of methamphetamine, 299 grams of fentanyl, 47 grams of crack cocaine, $1,740 in cash, two AR-15 rifles and four handguns.
The estimated street value of seized narcotics is $89,070, according to a Beckley police press release.
Two subjects remain at-large.
Raymond Stoumile, 36, of Beckley is wanted on five counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and Harold Wilson, 33 of Beckley, is wanted on three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Justin Stoumile, 26, of Beckley was arrested and charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance. Emmanuel Stoumile, 37, of Beckley was arrested and charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
