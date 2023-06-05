Two local people were arrested on Friday after a traffic stop and charged with intent to deliver drugs.
Danny Fortune, 42, of Beckley, and Zoe Andrews, 25, of Coal City, were stopped by state troopers who, believing narcotics were present in the vehicle, called in a K-9 unit from the Beckley Police Department.
During the search of the vehicle, a black Ram truck with an expired West Virginia registration, troopers found approximately 7 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, one concealed magnetic box, numerous small clear plastic bags, digital scales indicative of drug sales and $820 in United States currency.
A separate search of Andrews revealed a significant amount of heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and Xanax pills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.