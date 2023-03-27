State police suspect two people died in Sutton on Friday in a murder-suicide.
Lorelei King, 41, and Leo Raymond King, 63, had been shot and were in critical condition when Sgt. D.L. Gordon and units from the Braxton County sheriff’s department, on a 911 call, arrived at their residence at Edgewood Acres.
Both were found on the porch of the residence in critical condition, according to a press release from the state police.
The deputies administered first aid to both subjects, who were then transported by EMS. The Kings died of their injuries.
The preliminary investigation indicates the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation and appears to be a murder/suicide. Sgt. Gordon was assisted by Cpl. G.H. Jones and Trooper B.J. Wiley. This investigation is ongoing.
